With $276M, Musk emerges as biggest Trump backer in midterms
What's the story
Elon Musk has emerged as the biggest donor for the Republican Party in the 2026 midterm elections, donating at least $276 million since July. According to The New York Times, this makes him not only the party's top known donor but also the largest established midterm donor. A huge chunk of his donations, $158 million, has gone to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to maintaining a Republican majority in the Senate.
Donation details
Breakdown of Musk's donations to Republican causes
Apart from the Senate Leadership Fund, Musk has also donated over $76 million to America PAC, a super PAC he founded in 2024. The group focuses on reaching hard-to-reach Republican voters.
His other donations include $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund for House Republicans, $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC for Ken Paxton's Senate Seat bid in Texas, and smaller amounts to other conservative groups.
Donation record
Musk's total donations to federal committees in 2025-26 cycle
Musk's total donations to federal committees in the 2025-26 election cycle now stand at around $366 million.
This is a significant increase from the $290 million he donated in 2024 to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Despite promising to reduce his political spending in May last year, Musk has continued to make large contributions to Republican causes.
Political journey
Musk's political journey since 2024 election campaign
Musk's foray into politics began during the 2024 election campaign when he supported Trump's bid and headed the controversial Department of Government Efficiency.
After leaving the White House in late May 2025, Musk distanced himself from politics but returned to support Republican causes later that year.
His relationship with Trump has since been mended after a public fallout.