Yemeni forces secure Bab al-Mandab Strait, claim city of Mokha
What's the story
Yemeni pro-government forces, with Saudi Arabia's backing, have reportedly secured the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea. This comes as part of a major offensive against the Iran-backed Houthi movement. The Yemeni military also claimed to have captured Mokha, a key coastal city, with help from Saudi airstrikes. However, conflicting reports suggest that while they have reached Mokha's outskirts, full control is still disputed.
Retaliation strikes
Houthis retaliate with cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia
In response to the airstrikes, the Houthis have launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting Riyadh's airport and other locations.
The group denies losing control of Bab al-Mandab and Mokha.
They also claim to have launched ballistic missiles at oil facilities in Riyadh and Khurais as retaliation for Saudi strikes on their territory.
Global reaction
UN and foreign military involvement
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned "the continued Houthi cross-border attacks" on Saudi Arabia, expressing concern over the escalation of violence.
Turkey and Pakistan, both allies of Saudi Arabia, have also decided to send military forces to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
The Yemeni offensive is part of Operation Yemen Dawn, which aims to retake territory from Houthis.
Escalating conflict
Yemen civil war death toll rises to nearly 1,000
The Yemeni civil war has intensified with this new offensive. The conflict started in 2014 when Houthis overthrew the government in Sanaa.
A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to restore the government.
Since August 6, at least 959 people have died, and 5,000 have been injured due to fighting, according to Yemen's health ministry.