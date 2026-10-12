Russia attacks Ukraine, despite Trump's 'energy ceasefire' announcement
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of attacking its energy infrastructure, despite a ceasefire deal earlier announced by United States President Donald Trump. The agreement was intended to spare fuel infrastructure from mutual attacks that have been driving up global energy prices. "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed," Trump wrote on social media.
Ceasefire confusion
Russian drones fill Ukrainian skies: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy initially denied any knowledge of the agreement, calling it "news to me," according to Axios.
Later, he took to X to write, "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."
However, he has said Ukrainian skies were filled with Russian drones and that there had been more than 200 strikes on energy infrastructure, including a power plant in Kharkiv.
The Kremlin has not yet commented on these allegations.
Diesel deal criticism
Trump-Putin diesel deal strengthens Russia, says Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy had earlier criticized Trump's announcement of a diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it emboldened Moscow.
He accused Russia of perceiving any easing of pressure as a signal to continue fighting.
The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has been frequently targeted by Russian bombardments, with attacks intensifying in recent months.
Leadership response
Trump's suggestion to replace Zelenskyy sparks response
In response to Trump's suggestion that Ukraine might need a new president, Zelenskyy said it was up to Ukrainians to choose their leader in an interview with ABC News.
He emphasized that any decision should be made with the goal of achieving peace and protecting lives.
"For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace," he wrote on X regarding the energy ceasefire.