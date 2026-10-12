Russia attacks Ukraine, despite Trump's 'energy ceasefire' announcement

Zelenskyy initially denied any knowledge of the agreement, calling it "news to me," according to Axios.

Later, he took to X to write, "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."

However, he has said Ukrainian skies were filled with Russian drones and that there had been more than 200 strikes on energy infrastructure, including a power plant in Kharkiv.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on these allegations.