BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 04:09 pm

Ducati teases 2021 Panigale V4 superbike in India, launch imminent

Ducati India is expected to launch the 2021 iteration of its Panigale V4 bike later this month. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the two-wheeler, revealing that it is 'coming soon.' Separately, some dealerships in the country have reportedly commenced pre-bookings for the BS6-ready Panigale V4 against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Here's our roundup.

Design

The vehicle has a sporty design

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 sits on an aluminium-alloy frame and features an aggressive-looking fully faired body, a single seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a transparent raised windscreen. It also packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 5.0-inch TFT display, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires. In India, the bike will be offered in standard V4 and V4 S variants.

Information

It runs on a 208hp, 1,103cc engine

The Ducati Panigale V4 is fueled by a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 motor which produces 208hp of power and 124Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Ducati Panigale is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, launch control, slide control, bi-directional quick-shifter, and engine brake control. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 43mm fully adjustable fork on the front and Sachs single-sided swingarm on the rear.

Information

Ducati Panigale V4: India pricing

The official pricing details of the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 in India will be announced at the time of its launch in the country, which could happen later this month. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).