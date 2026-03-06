All-new Lexus ES set to debut in India March 20
What's the story
Lexus has announced the launch date for its next-generation ES sedan in India. The highly-anticipated model will be unveiled on March 20, 2026. The new ES promises a sharper design, larger dimensions, and a tech-heavy cabin. It will compete with other luxury sedans in the midsize segment such as Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and Audi A4.
Size upgrade
The new ES will be bigger than its predecessor
The new Lexus ES is significantly bigger than its predecessor. It is 165mm longer, 55mm wider, and 110-115mm taller. The wheelbase has also been extended by 80mm, promising more space in the cabin. This model will be available with hybrid powertrains globally but India-specific details are yet to be confirmed by the company.
Engine details
It will be offered with hybrid powertrains globally
Internationally, the new Lexus ES comes with hybrid and fully electric powertrains. These models are available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant. The fully electric model, called ES350e, delivers an output of 224hp while its more powerful counterpart, the ES550e offers up to 343hp.
Design overhaul
The new ES sports a sleeker, coupe-like silhouette
The new Lexus ES sports a sleeker, coupe-like silhouette than its predecessor. It gets Z-shaped lighting elements that integrate daytime running lamps and indicators. The main headlamp units are positioned lower down, partially concealed by vertically oriented gloss-black trim pieces. The traditional spindle grille has been replaced with a smaller lower air intake integrated into the front bumper for a more modern look.
Interior upgrade
Its cabin looks more digital and less cluttered
The interior of the new Lexus ES is more digital and less cluttered than its predecessor. A lot of in-car functions are now controlled via a larger 14-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The center console has touch-capacitive switches instead of physical buttons. However, the three-spoke steering wheel still retains physical buttons and 'LEXUS' lettering instead of the traditional 'L' logo for a familiar feel.