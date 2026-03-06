All-new Lexus ES set to debut in India March 20

Lexus has announced the launch date for its next-generation ES sedan in India. The highly-anticipated model will be unveiled on March 20, 2026. The new ES promises a sharper design, larger dimensions, and a tech-heavy cabin. It will compete with other luxury sedans in the midsize segment such as Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and Audi A4.

Size upgrade The new ES will be bigger than its predecessor The new Lexus ES is significantly bigger than its predecessor. It is 165mm longer, 55mm wider, and 110-115mm taller. The wheelbase has also been extended by 80mm, promising more space in the cabin. This model will be available with hybrid powertrains globally but India-specific details are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Engine details It will be offered with hybrid powertrains globally Internationally, the new Lexus ES comes with hybrid and fully electric powertrains. These models are available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant. The fully electric model, called ES350e, delivers an output of 224hp while its more powerful counterpart, the ES550e offers up to 343hp.

Design overhaul The new ES sports a sleeker, coupe-like silhouette The new Lexus ES sports a sleeker, coupe-like silhouette than its predecessor. It gets Z-shaped lighting elements that integrate daytime running lamps and indicators. The main headlamp units are positioned lower down, partially concealed by vertically oriented gloss-black trim pieces. The traditional spindle grille has been replaced with a smaller lower air intake integrated into the front bumper for a more modern look.

