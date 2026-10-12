Alpine A310 Vision celebrates the classic model's 55th anniversary
What's the story
Alpine, the renowned French sports car manufacturer, has unveiled its latest concept vehicle at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The A310 Vision is a modern take on one of the brand's most iconic models. The low-slung, wide-bodied sports car is a tribute to the original A310 that was launched in 1971 as a more comfortable alternative to the smaller, more focused A110.
Design inspiration
A modern take on a classic
The A310 Vision is a modern interpretation of the classic model, celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.
The design team took cues from both early four-cylinder and later V6 versions of the original A310.
The result is a retro-futuristic take on what the car could look like if it were designed today, with clean lines from the early model and muscular fenders from the later one.
Specifications
Design and dimensions of the A310 Vision
The A310 Vision measures 4.55m long, 2.03m wide, and 1.18m tall, with a wheelbase of 2.45m.
The exterior features a mix of aluminum bodywork and a black lower section with organic surfaces inspired by Formula 1 cars.
Alpine's signature arrow-shaped design language is seen in the wheels, while the semi-transparent cabin adds to its futuristic appeal.
Details
Aerodynamics and lighting effects are key design elements
The headlights of the A310 Vision pop down from the front end when the car starts, creating a dramatic lighting effect.
An S-shaped channel in the hood pays homage to racing aerodynamics, while a central blade leads your gaze toward the rear.
The two-piece rear wing features transparent elements and blade-shaped taillights that serve an aerodynamic purpose.
Interior features
The semi-transparent cockpit showcases organically shaped seats
The semi-transparent cockpit of the A310 Vision reveals organically shaped seats and bold color combinations.
It also has physical controls inspired by high-end audio equipment, proving that not everything needs to be a touchscreen in an electric car.
The concept was developed on the new Alpine Performance Platform (APP), which is meant to underpin future electric sports cars from the brand.
Future prospects
Glimpse into the future of Alpine's electric sports cars
Despite being an independent design study, the A310 Vision gives a glimpse into what Alpine can do with its APP platform.
The brand is expanding beyond the A110 with new models such as the A290 hot hatchback and A390 fastback-styled SUV.
While no powertrain specifications have been revealed for this concept, it showcases the potential of future electric sports cars from Alpine.