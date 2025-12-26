Also drops Alpha Wave smart helmet for e-bikes
Also, the brand behind the TM-B modular e-bike, has announced its Alpha Wave smart helmet—designed to make riding safer and smarter.
Pre-orders will open soon, with shipping set for early 2026.
What makes the Alpha Wave helmet stand out
The Alpha Wave uses a unique Release Layer System: polycarbonate bearings under outer panels detach and roll on impact, helping protect your brain from rotational forces.
You get one-handed strap adjustment with the HighBar dial, plus front and rear LED lights for visibility (the back light even syncs with your TM-B bike).
Four wind-shielded speakers and two noise-canceling mics let you chat or get directions on the go.
It's USB-C rechargeable, water-resistant (IPX6), but if you take a hard hit and trigger the safety system, you'll need to replace it.