Also drops Alpha Wave smart helmet for e-bikes

What makes the Alpha Wave helmet stand out

The Alpha Wave uses a unique Release Layer System: polycarbonate bearings under outer panels detach and roll on impact, helping protect your brain from rotational forces.

You get one-handed strap adjustment with the HighBar dial, plus front and rear LED lights for visibility (the back light even syncs with your TM-B bike).

Four wind-shielded speakers and two noise-canceling mics let you chat or get directions on the go.

It's USB-C rechargeable, water-resistant (IPX6), but if you take a hard hit and trigger the safety system, you'll need to replace it.