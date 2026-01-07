Ather 450X finally gets cruise control: How to enable

Ather Energy has announced the rollout of its new Infinite Cruise feature for the Ather 450X scooter. The feature, which was previously exclusive to the Ather 450 Apex model, is now being made available to the 450X through an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company says all newly purchased 450X scooters will come with this feature as standard. The Infinite Cruise mode will also be available via an OTA update for scooters purchased after January 1, 2025.

Feature details Infinite Cruise: A game-changer for urban commuting The Infinite Cruise feature is specifically designed for low-speed conditions in Indian cities. It can maintain speeds as low as 10km/h and up to 90km/h, adjusting to traffic, gradients, and road conditions without needing constant reactivation. Unlike traditional cruise control systems that disengage when riders brake or accelerate, Ather's version stays active in the background even during these actions and automatically recalibrates to keep a consistent pace.

User experience Infinite Cruise aims to reduce throttle fatigue The Infinite Cruise feature is designed to minimize throttle fatigue, especially in stop-and-go traffic, bumpy roads, or hilly terrain. It includes several sub-systems such as CityCruise for quick speed adjustments in traffic, Hill Control for maintaining speed on slopes with regenerative braking, and Crawl Control for smooth movement on uneven or slippery surfaces. These systems are backed by Ather's traction and stability algorithms like Multimode Traction Control and Magic Twist regenerative braking system.