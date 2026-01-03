EV batteries to get Aadhaar-like number for tracking

The Indian government has proposed guidelines for a unique identification system called Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN). The initiative aims to track the origin and manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and will later extend to industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh. Each battery pack will be assigned a machine-readable 21-character alphanumeric code and QR code. This digital framework, similar to an "Aadhaar" for batteries, will provide information about their life cycle from production to disposal.

Expansion plan BPAN system to cover industrial batteries in future The BPAN system is currently limited to EVs, but will be expanded to cover industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh later. The code will include static data such as battery material, descriptor, and carbon footprint parameters. This information will be publicly accessible and remain unchanged unless there are physical replacements of components or modifications of the battery's operational parameters by its management system.

Real-time insights Dynamic data to be updated via a server The BPAN system will also provide real-time insights into the battery's performance. The dynamic data will be stored, maintained, and updated via a server. Preeti Bajaj, CEO and MD of Luminous Power Technologies, called this move a "pivotal shift for India's battery ecosystem," adding that it creates transparency from manufacturing to end-of-life recycling. She further noted that "the framework mirrors global thinking."

Benefits BPAN to prevent counterfeits and support better recycling With lithium-ion batteries powering most Indian EVs, knowing the origin and usage of each battery is crucial. The BPAN system will help prevent counterfeiting and support better recycling. It will store details such as who made the battery, its composition, carbon footprint, and health status. This way, consumers can be assured of genuine parts in case a replacement is needed.