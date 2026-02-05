Bharat Taxi launched: What makes it cheaper than Uber, Rapido

Bharat Taxi, a government-backed cooperative ride-hailing platform, has officially launched in India. The service was inaugurated by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at an event in New Delhi . The launch ceremony also included a rally with drivers and customers to celebrate the introduction of Bharat Taxi.

Service details What is Bharat Taxi? Bharat Taxi operates on a cooperative ownership model, with drivers as co-owners of the service. This is different from traditional cab aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola. The app was in a pilot phase in Delhi-NCR but is now available for all users. It will expand to more states and cities in the coming months.

Economic benefits No commission model Bharat Taxi promises better pay for drivers and transparent fares for customers. The service operates on a no-commission model, meaning drivers get the full fare they collect. While currently there are no charges for drivers, in the future they may have to pay a daily fee of ₹25-30. This is less than what private apps charge as commission.

Service features Lower fares for rides Bharat Taxi promises lower fares for rides without surge pricing, which is a common practice among private cab aggregators. The service is not owned by the government but is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, with support from major cooperatives such as Amul. Bharat Taxi also plans to offer government loans to drivers in the future for buying their own taxis.

