iX4: BMW's 1st 'Neue Klasse' coupe SUV offers 830km range
What's the story
BMW has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the launch of the iX4, a coupe-SUV variant of the previously unveiled iX3. The new model is part of BMW's Neue Klasse SUV-coupe and comes in three dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants. The base model, 40 xDrive, packs an impressive 369hp and a peak torque of 520Nm. It is paired with an 82.6kWh battery that offers a range of up to 638km on a single charge.
Performance upgrade
What about the range and performance?
The second variant, 50 xDrive, boosts the power output to a whopping 463hp and peak torque to 645Nm. It comes with a bigger battery pack of 108.7kWh capacity that promises an even longer range of up to 828km.
The top-of-the-line model in this series is the iX4 M60 xDrive which will be available in global markets from early 2027.
This variant delivers up to 603hp with peak torque reaching 875Nm while still offering up to 777km on a full charge.
Charging capabilities
All variants support standard 11kW AC charging
On the charging front, all variants of the new BMW iX4 support standard 11kW AC charging, with an optional upgrade to 22kW AC charging.
The model also supports DC fast-charging of up to a whopping 400kW.
This means you can go from 10 to 80% charge in just about 21 minutes!
Design elements
Design of iX4 is similar to iX3
The design of the BMW iX4 is largely inspired by its predecessor, the iX3.
The front fascia features a slim kidney grille flanked by rectangular blanked-out panels that house the main headlamps and daytime running light guides.
The heavily sculpted bonnet and front bumper design are similar to those found on the iX3.
However, major changes have been made behind the A-pillar with a tapering roofline toward rear for an athletic stance.
Interior design
Cabin layout remains unchanged from the iX3
Inside, the cabin design and layout remain unchanged from the iX3.
It features a familiar BMW panoramic display at the base of windshield and an angular 17.9-inch central touchscreen.
The steering design varies depending on variant with standard models getting one with vertical spokes while top-spec M60 gets one with twin spokes extending from sides.