iX4: BMW's 1st 'Neue Klasse' coupe SUV offers 830km range

The second variant, 50 xDrive, boosts the power output to a whopping 463hp and peak torque to 645Nm. It comes with a bigger battery pack of 108.7kWh capacity that promises an even longer range of up to 828km.

The top-of-the-line model in this series is the iX4 M60 xDrive which will be available in global markets from early 2027.

This variant delivers up to 603hp with peak torque reaching 875Nm while still offering up to 777km on a full charge.