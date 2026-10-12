Bugatti 1,800hp Tourbilloncan can survive extreme heat
What's the story
Bugatti has put its hypercar, the Tourbillon, through a grueling heat test in Seville, Spain. The test was part of the company's "A New Era" documentary series and aimed to see if the car's cooling systems could handle extreme temperatures. The Tourbillon features an 1,800hp powertrain made up of a naturally aspirated V16 engine and three electric motors.
Engine details
The tourbillon's powertrain includes 3 electric motors
The Tourbillon's powertrain includes two electric motors on the front axle, a third one supporting the V16 at the rear, and an 800V battery.
This setup produces a thermal load that Bugatti had to prove it could manage without changing the car's bodywork.
The Spanish test came after earlier validation runs in Dubai and Sweden as part of a climate trial to identify weaknesses before customer cars hit the road.
Cooling technology
The car's interior was designed to remain cool
Daniel Rios Hidalgo, a vehicle development engineer at Bugatti Rimac, said their goal was to keep the cabin and engine bay cool without compromising the car's shape.
He added that they have "very clever cooling circuits and cooling systems inside the car to make sure that all the systems remain under controlled temperatures."
The Tourbillon's interior was designed with this same priority long before facing Seville's heat.
Performance testing
It was tested on public roads and a racetrack
Bugatti tested the Tourbillon on public roads and a racetrack to simulate two different stress scenarios.
Open roads reached around 45°C, replicating what an owner might experience in a hot climate.
The track put sustained loads on tires, brakes, powertrain, and cooling systems all at once.
In fact, 15 months ago, an XP prototype was pushed through Dubai heat exceeding 50°C (122°F), long before these refined validation cars arrived in Seville for this latest round of testing.
Production strategy
Deliveries of the tourbillon will begin in 2026
"We are delivering cars all over the world," Rios Hidalgo said.
"We have customers from lots of places that are going to drive the cars in different conditions. We need to make sure that these cars perform properly in all these varieties of conditions," he added.
All 250 units of the Tourbillon have been sold, with deliveries starting in 2026 and the last car expected to reach its owner by 2029.