BYD reveals fastest charger for consumer EVs

Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its latest innovation, a super-fast electric vehicle (EV) charger with a whopping 1,500kW output. The new charging station is capable of powering two cars at once and is more than three times faster than the current fastest chargers available in the US and Europe. The company plans to install these "flash chargers" outside China as well.

Charging revolution BYD flash chargers to be installed across China The 1,500kW system is 50% faster than BYD's previous model launched last year. While the US and Europe's fastest chargers usually range between 250kW-350kW, many locations are still limited to just 150kW. BYD plans to install a staggering 20,000 of these flash chargers by the end of this year.

Expansion strategy BYD flash chargers to be placed near urban centers BYD aims to install 1,000 new stations along China's highways by early May. The company is also looking to place these chargers near urban centers, within a 6km radius of city centers. To make things easier for users living outside these areas, BYD will allow owners of flash charger-compatible vehicles to request the company to set up a charger near them.

Innovative design Unique overhead "T"-shape design BYD's flash charging stations come with a unique overhead "T"-shape design, which attaches the cables to a sliding rail. This "zero gravity" charging head promises simplicity of operation and reduces the risk of damage from public misuse. The design also allows for easy access from either side of a car, making it easier to park without risking collisions with other vehicles or equipment.

