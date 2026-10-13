BYD's new 7-seater EV fully charges in about 9 minutes
What's the story
Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Atto 8, at the Paris Motor Show. The model is BYD's first seven-seater electric flagship for Europe and features a second-generation Blade battery rated at 115kWh. The company claims that this innovative battery can charge from nearly empty to nearly full in just nine minutes. The BYD Atto 8 will be available in Europe from Q1 2027.
Design details
The Atto 8 features a panoramic glass roof
The Atto 8 is BYD's largest and most expensive SUV for Europe.
It measures 198.4-inch in length, 78.6-inch in width, and stands tall at 69.3-inch.
The crossover comes with a seven-seat layout, making it a strong competitor in the European three-row electric vehicle market.
Inside, the car features a panoramic glass roof spanning 25.7 square feet and a central touchscreen display of 15.6-inch.
Power specs
The SUV is offered in RWD and AWD configurations
The Atto 8 comes in two configurations: the Design rear-wheel-drive and the Excellence all-wheel-drive.
The RWD version produces a peak power of 455hp and can go from 0-100km/h in around 5.8 seconds, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 651km.
The AWD variant generates an impressive peak power of up to 764hp and can sprint from zero to hundred in just about 4.6 seconds, albeit with a slightly lower range of up to around 602km.
Charging innovation
From nearly empty to nearly full in 9 minutes
The highlight of the Atto 8 is its Flash Charging capability. The company claims that it can go from a 10% to a 70% charge in just five minutes and from a 10% to 97% in just nine minutes.
However, this lightning-fast charging speed comes with conditions as it requires BYD's own Flash chargers rated at up to 1,500 kilowatts.
The company plans to roll out only 3,000 Flash stations across Europe by the end of 2027.