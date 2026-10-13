BYD's new 7-seater EV fully charges in about 9 minutes

The Atto 8 comes in two configurations: the Design rear-wheel-drive and the Excellence all-wheel-drive.

The RWD version produces a peak power of 455hp and can go from 0-100km/h in around 5.8 seconds, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 651km.

The AWD variant generates an impressive peak power of up to 764hp and can sprint from zero to hundred in just about 4.6 seconds, albeit with a slightly lower range of up to around 602km.