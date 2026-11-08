BYD's Yangwang unveils Altior luxury EV with Rolls-Royce-like coachline

The Altior, which means "higher" in Latin, is a three-year project that takes design cues from the ancient Chinese ding.

The sedan is 5,600mm long, 2,030mm wide and 1,590mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,500mm.

It has a coachline running along its body like Rolls-Royce cars.

The front grille has individually polished elements that catch light at different angles while 12 lighting elements rotate and illuminate one after another as you approach the car.