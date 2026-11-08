BYD's Yangwang unveils Altior luxury EV with Rolls-Royce-like coachline
What's the story
Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its latest luxury electric vehicle (EV), the Altior. The new model was unveiled in Abu Dhabi and is part of BYD's Yangwang sub-brand. The Altior is a massive sedan that focuses more on luxury than speed, featuring four motors, two refrigerators, and an impressive 39-speaker sound system. It also has a lot of jade and silk inside to rival even Rolls-Royce cars.
Design inspiration
The Altior features a coachline like Rolls-Royce cars
The Altior, which means "higher" in Latin, is a three-year project that takes design cues from the ancient Chinese ding.
The sedan is 5,600mm long, 2,030mm wide and 1,590mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,500mm.
It has a coachline running along its body like Rolls-Royce cars.
The front grille has individually polished elements that catch light at different angles while 12 lighting elements rotate and illuminate one after another as you approach the car.
Luxury amenities
Its interior uses Hetian jade and Suzhou embroidery
The Altior's interior is all about luxury with Hetian jade for air-vent detailing and Suzhou embroidery with precision perforations for upholstery.
Split silk threads create cloud motifs, complemented by cloud-and-thunder designs in the perforated areas.
The cabin has 48 decorative pieces across 11 locations, each reflecting light differently.
A powered 21.4-inch overhead screen handles entertainment/video calls while two refrigerators take care of refreshments.
Comfort features
The sedan comes with zero-gravity massage seats
The Altior comes with a 39-speaker sound system, which is quite impressive.
It also has aviation-style zero-gravity seats with mechanical massage systems that come with four ball-shaped massage heads.
A dedicated relaxation mode does most of the work at the press of a button by reclining seats, raising leg rests, closing sun blinds and softening ambient lighting.
Massage/fragrance functions are also part of this luxury package.
Performance specs
It has 4 independent motors and an emergency flotation function
The Altior is powered by four independently controlled electric motors, allowing torque to be adjusted at each wheel more than 100 times per second.
Although BYD hasn't revealed the power figures, we wouldn't be surprised if the quad-motor setup packs more than 1,000hp.
The car also features an emergency flotation function designed to help drivers escape a sticky situation if their vehicle accidentally ends up in water.