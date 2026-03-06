BYD's new battery can reach 100% in just 9 minutes

Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its latest battery pack, the Blade Battery 2.0 system. The innovative technology is capable of charging from 10% to a whopping 70% in just five minutes. The time taken to reach nearly full capacity (100%) is only four minutes more, making it an industry game-changer. Even in extreme cold (-20°C), the pack can charge from 20% to almost fully charged (97%) in under 12 minutes, according to BYD.

Launch details Charging speed dependent on BYD's new Flash Charging EV chargers The Blade Battery 2.0 system will make its debut in the Yangwang U7, a full-size luxury sedan. However, there's a catch: The ultra-fast charging time can only be achieved when paired with BYD's new Flash Charging EV chargers, which deliver an impressive 1.5 megawatts (MW) of electricity. This means that while the technology is revolutionary, its effectiveness is dependent on specific infrastructure support from BYD itself.

Market strategy BYD faces tough competition from rival EV manufacturers BYD is likely banking on this cutting-edge charging technology to drive sales and stay ahead in a price war with other Chinese automakers. The company has been facing stiff competition from rivals like Li Auto, Xpeng, Xiaomi, and Zeekr. Despite being the world's largest EV manufacturer, BYD reported a 36% drop in its combined sales volume for January and February 2026 compared to last year.

Advertisement

Tech specs LFP chemistry makes Blade battery cheaper than NMC packs The Blade Battery 2.0 system uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a chemistry that avoids expensive metals like cobalt or nickel. This makes it cheaper than other battery packs currently in use, such as nickel manganese cobalt (NMC). However, LFP isn't as energy dense as other chemistries like NMC, which limits range. Western automakers mostly use LFP cells in their lower-end models due to these limitations.

Advertisement