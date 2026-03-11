CFMoto 500SR debuts with 499cc engine, quickshifter, and TFT dash
What's the story
CFMoto has revealed its latest supersport motorcycle, the 500SR. The new model shares its mechanical components with the retro-styled 500SR Voom but comes with a more aggressive design in line with other SR models. The bike was recently spotted in type-approval documents filed in China, hinting at its future launch plans.
Design and engine details
The 500SR is a departure from the retro looks of the 500SR Voom, opting instead for a design that matches other CFMoto SR models. The bike features angular headlights with eyebrow-style DRLs, fairing-mounted mirrors, and dual under-seat exhausts. It is powered by a 499cc inline-four engine that produces an impressive 79hp at 12,500rpm and torque of up to 49Nm at 10,000rpm.
Chassis specifications
Features and expected availability
The 500SR features a tubular steel frame, adjustable USD forks, monoshock, and swingarm. It has a wheelbase of 1,395mm and weighs in at a kerb weight of 187kg. This makes it lighter than the Voom by some seven kilograms. However, there is no word on when the motorcycle will be launched, though it is likely to be offered primarily in select markets such as China and Australia.