CFMoto 500SR debuts with 499cc engine, quickshifter, and TFT dash

The 500SR is a departure from the retro looks of the 500SR Voom, opting instead for a design that matches other CFMoto SR models. The bike features angular headlights with eyebrow-style DRLs, fairing-mounted mirrors, and dual under-seat exhausts. It is powered by a 499cc inline-four engine that produces an impressive 79hp at 12,500rpm and torque of up to 49Nm at 10,000rpm.

The 500SR features a tubular steel frame, adjustable USD forks, monoshock, and swingarm. It has a wheelbase of 1,395mm and weighs in at a kerb weight of 187kg. This makes it lighter than the Voom by some seven kilograms. However, there is no word on when the motorcycle will be launched, though it is likely to be offered primarily in select markets such as China and Australia.