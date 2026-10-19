Delhi government proposes cap on number of e-rickshaws in city
What's the story
The Delhi government has proposed a cap on the number of e-rickshaws in the national capital. The limit is set at 2.5 lakh under a draft scheme released on Sunday. The move comes amid concerns over traffic congestion, road safety hazards, and air and noise pollution caused by an unregulated proliferation of e-rickshaws.
Public consultation
Draft scheme open for public feedback
The draft scheme, titled Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026, is now open for public feedback and suggestions.
The government has given a period of 30 days before finalizing the scheme.
Under this proposed plan, no e-rickshaw will be allowed to operate unless it is registered as a transport vehicle and issued a valid E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC).
ECC specifics
ECC to be issued digitally
The ECC will be issued digitally and remain valid for two years.
It will contain details such as registration certificate details, owner and driver information including driving license and public service vehicle (PSV) badge, battery compliance status, as well as the validity of fitness and insurance documents.
Each ECC will be linked to one e-rickshaw and one driver.
Ownership restrictions
Limit on number of e-rickshaws for owners
The draft scheme also proposes a limit of five e-rickshaws for individual owners who are residents of Delhi.
Companies, NGOs, cooperative societies, and driving schools will be allowed to own up to 100 e-rickshaws.
These entities will have to ensure adequate charging or battery-swapping arrangements and obtain an aggregator license once their fleet reaches 25 vehicles.