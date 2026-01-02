Ducati Panigale V4 R debuts in India at ₹85L

Ducati has launched its most race-focused production motorcycle, the Panigale V4 R, in India. The superbike is priced at ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first and only 2025 model of the Panigale V4 R allocated for India was delivered by Ducati Chennai on January 1, 2026. Bookings for this exclusive model are now open across authorized Ducati dealerships in the country.

Performance specs Panigale V4 R: A blend of power and precision The Panigale V4 R is powered by a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, specifically designed for competition. It produces 218hp at 15,500rpm and can rev up to an impressive 16,500rpm in sixth gear. The engine features lighter cast aluminium pistons with DLC coating, a forged steel crankshaft with increased inertia, titanium intake valves among other advanced components. With the optional racing exhaust system installed, power output increases to an astounding 235hp.

Design and features Panigale V4 R: A road-legal version of Ducati's racing machines The Panigale V4 R is the closest road-legal motorcycle to Ducati's factory racing machines. Each unit is produced in a numbered series, with the model name and serial number engraved on the steering plate. The bike also gets several MotoGP-derived aerodynamic and chassis solutions for the first time on a road-approved motorcycle. This includes corner sidepods that generate ground-effect at high lean angles to improve tire grip.

Chassis upgrades Panigale V4 R: Enhanced stability and rider feedback The motorcycle is built around Ducati's Front Frame chassis and comes with a hollow symmetrical swingarm for improved stability, corner exit traction, and rider feedback with modern slick tires. A major mechanical update is the Ducati Racing Gearbox (DRG), which positions neutral below first gear to avoid accidental engagement during aggressive braking and corner entry.