Eicher Motors to invest ₹958cr in Royal Enfield plant

Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield, is putting ₹958 crore into expanding its Cheyyar plant in Tamil Nadu.

This upgrade will let them make up to 20 lakh bikes a year (up from 14.6 lakh), with work starting in early FY 2026-27 and finishing by FY 2027-28.