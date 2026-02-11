Eicher Motors to invest ₹958cr in Royal Enfield plant
Auto
Eicher Motors, the company behind Royal Enfield, is putting ₹958 crore into expanding its Cheyyar plant in Tamil Nadu.
This upgrade will let them make up to 20 lakh bikes a year (up from 14.6 lakh), with work starting in early FY 2026-27 and finishing by FY 2027-28.
Eicher's funding and rationale
Eicher's funding the expansion entirely from its own profits.
The move is all about keeping up with global demand for Royal Enfield bikes and making operations smoother.