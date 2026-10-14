General Motors just made an autonomous truck for the military
What's the story
General Motors (GM) has unveiled a new project under its military-focused division, GM Defense. The company is working on an autonomous vehicle based on the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) was showcased at the Association of the United States Army's annual expo. It is primarily designed for silent logistics runs and evacuations, with functional trials expected to begin in 2027.
Vehicle features
The UGV retains the Silverado's front grille
The UGV retains the Silverado's front grille but has a more abstract design.
It replaces the traditional pickup bed with a flatbed, making it look like Chevy chopped off the cab.
The vehicle is built on dual-rear-wheel skateboard architecture to support silent movement.
It uses drive-by-wire controls and Scout AI's Gx Ground Agent system for navigation, according to Motor1.
Company evolution
GM Defense has been around since World War I
GM Defense was founded during World War I and has been making vehicles and artillery since.
The company was briefly sold in 2003 but was re-established in 2017.
This isn't the first time GM has converted a pickup truck into a military vehicle.
In 2021, it won a contract to build lightweight nine-passenger transporters based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2 for the US Army.
Vehicle production
The ISV contract has now expanded to nearly 12,000 units
The contract for the Colorado-based Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) was originally for 649 vehicles, but that number has now increased to nearly 12,000 units.
GM Defense has also developed a five-passenger version of this vehicle, which is expected to be deployed across 39 brigades soon.
The company is also self-funding the development of an ISV-Utility variant while prototypes of ISV-Heavy have been awarded to GM Defense, Ford, and BC Customs.