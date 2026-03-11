Harbinger's hybrid work truck can run tools while parked
Harbinger just dropped its HC Series Cab Work Truck, a medium-duty vehicle that can go fully electric or switch to a hybrid mode for up to 805km.
The hybrid setup lets you recharge using gas even while parked, plus there's full power take-off (PTO) if you need to run tools or equipment on the job.
The HC Series cab is designed for real-world convenience
The HC Series Cab is designed for real-world convenience: it has a super-low frame for easy entry and loading, three wheelbase options, and box lengths from 16 to up to 26 feet.
The tight 42-foot turning diameter means easier city driving, and you get up to 15 kW of onboard power, enough to run tools straight from the truck.
Harbinger has raised $260 million in funding last year alone
Founded in 2022, Harbinger has been making waves fast, raising $260 million in funding last year alone.
Big names like FedEx and THOR Industries are already customers.
This year, they've branched into energy storage with Airstream and picked up Phantom AI, showing they're serious about shaking up the commercial EV scene.