China might ban swivel seats, hidden door handles in cars
What's the story
China's industry ministry has proposed stricter regulations for automakers. The new rules include a ban on fully hidden door handles, foldable or flexible displays, and "zero-gravity" or swivel seats while driving. The move is aimed at addressing safety and environmental concerns posed by new car models introduced without proper testing.
Compliance requirements
New models require technical details on innovations
Starting January 1, 2027, automakers seeking approval for new models will have to provide more technical details about their innovative designs and testing.
This is part of the proposed regulations aimed at ensuring thorough testing of new car models.
The draft states that poorly tested models or those backed by false data will be rejected.
Existing approved cars must also submit information on their innovative designs by July 1, 2027.
Consequences
Existing models face strict penalties
If an existing approved model fails to submit the required information by July 1, 2027, and is found to have safety hazards, the automaker will have to halt production and recall the vehicle.
This provision is part of China's effort to address safety and environmental risks arising from new car models launched without adequate testing.
Control retention
Other proposed rules
The proposed regulations also mandate that key functions such as lights and wipers should continue to have physical controls.
This is a departure from the trend of digitalizing all car controls, which can be confusing for drivers.
The ministry drafted these rules with three other agencies and is currently seeking public comment until November 10.