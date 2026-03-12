How Ford's self-driving tech led to 2 fatal crashes Auto Mar 12, 2026

In 2024, Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system was involved in two fatal crashes that killed three people.

In the first incident, a 44-year-old driver in San Antonio crashed into a stationary Honda CR-V while distracted by his car's infotainment screen, tragically killing the other driver.

The second crash happened in Philadelphia when a 23-year-old intoxicated driver hit a stopped Hyundai Elantra on the left side of the road at high speed, resulting in two more deaths.

Both cases revealed neither the drivers nor their vehicles had braked before impact.