This is how Hyundai's first IONIQ compact EV will look

Hyundai has teased its latest electric hatchback, the Concept THREE, ahead of its global debut at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. The vehicle is likely a precursor to the much-anticipated Ioniq 3. The show car is also the first-ever compact EV concept from Hyundai's Ioniq sub-brand and showcases a new design language called 'Art of Steel.'

Design details It showcases Hyundai's new 'Art of Steel' design The 'Art of Steel' design language is inspired by the flexibility and flow of steel, with an emphasis on sculpted surfaces, clean intersections, and precise character lines. This has resulted in what Hyundai calls an "Aero Hatch" typology. The sleek silhouette combines aerodynamic efficiency with bold character elements like a large rear wing, rear diffuser, prominent front splitter, and slim wrap-around lights among others.

Design philosophy Designing the Concept THREE was a unique opportunity Simon Loasby, Senior VP and Head of Hyundai Design Center, said that designing the Concept THREE was an opportunity to rethink the compact EV from scratch. He added that they defined the 'Aero Hatch' typology to create a silhouette that captures flow and becomes a beautifully proportioned sculpture. This reflects Hyundai's commitment to innovation in electric vehicle design.

Production plans Production of the Ioniq 3 to begin by mid-2026 Hyundai is expected to start production of the Ioniq 3 by Q3 2026, with deliveries beginning as early as July. The vehicle will likely share its scalable E-GMP platform with Kia EV3. It is expected to offer two battery options - a smaller 58.3kWh and a larger 81.4kWh pack, offering ranges of up to 599km on a single charge.