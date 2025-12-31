550 Hyundai CRETA SUVs sold every day in 2025
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced that its popular SUV, the CRETA, has achieved a new milestone by selling over 200,000 units in the calendar year of 2025. This achievement marks the highest-ever annual sales for the model and translates to an average of about 550 units sold every day. The company also noted that CRETA has been India's best-selling SUV on a cumulative basis for five years and continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment since its launch in 2015.
Market dominance
CRETA's market share and customer base growth
Hyundai revealed that the CRETA commands over 34% market share in the mid-size SUV category. The model's customer base has also grown steadily, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% from 2016 to 2025. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate of Hyundai Motor India Limited, expressed pride in this achievement and highlighted its significance as a defining moment for the brand.
Customer demographics
CRETA's appeal to 1st-time buyers
Garg also noted a significant rise in first-time buyers of the CRETA, from 13% in 2020 to an impressive 32% in 2025. He further revealed that variants with sunroofs account for over 70% of sales and diesel powertrains make up a strong 44%. The model is available with multiple powertrain and transmission options including a petrol engine, diesel engine, turbo petrol engine as well as an electric variant.