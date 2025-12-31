LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / 550 Hyundai CRETA SUVs sold every day in 2025
Summarize
550 Hyundai CRETA SUVs sold every day in 2025
Hyundai CRETA was launched in India in July 2015

550 Hyundai CRETA SUVs sold every day in 2025

By Mudit Dube
Dec 31, 2025
02:53 pm
What's the story

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its popular SUV, the CRETA, has achieved a new milestone by selling over 200,000 units in the calendar year of 2025. This achievement marks the highest-ever annual sales for the model and translates to an average of about 550 units sold every day. The company also noted that CRETA has been India's best-selling SUV on a cumulative basis for five years and continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment since its launch in 2015.

Market dominance

CRETA's market share and customer base growth

Hyundai revealed that the CRETA commands over 34% market share in the mid-size SUV category. The model's customer base has also grown steadily, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% from 2016 to 2025. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate of Hyundai Motor India Limited, expressed pride in this achievement and highlighted its significance as a defining moment for the brand.

Customer demographics

CRETA's appeal to 1st-time buyers

Garg also noted a significant rise in first-time buyers of the CRETA, from 13% in 2020 to an impressive 32% in 2025. He further revealed that variants with sunroofs account for over 70% of sales and diesel powertrains make up a strong 44%. The model is available with multiple powertrain and transmission options including a petrol engine, diesel engine, turbo petrol engine as well as an electric variant.