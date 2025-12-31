Hyundai CRETA was launched in India in July 2015

550 Hyundai CRETA SUVs sold every day in 2025

By Mudit Dube 02:53 pm Dec 31, 2025

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its popular SUV, the CRETA, has achieved a new milestone by selling over 200,000 units in the calendar year of 2025. This achievement marks the highest-ever annual sales for the model and translates to an average of about 550 units sold every day. The company also noted that CRETA has been India's best-selling SUV on a cumulative basis for five years and continues to dominate the mid-size SUV segment since its launch in 2015.