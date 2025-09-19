Hyundai may bring its luxury brand Genesis to India

Hyundai is considering the launch of its luxury brand, Genesis, in India. The move is part of a larger global expansion strategy aimed at boosting profitability and reducing reliance on the US market. At the recent 2025 CEO Investor Day, President and CEO Jose Munoz said India is a strong and profitable market for Hyundai, which already holds a 15% market share.

Market potential Genesis entry likely due to Hyundai's strong brand perception Munoz hinted that India's strong brand perception could be a potential entry point for Genesis. He said, "In India, we are not expecting to grow share. We're number two; we are very solid. But we have more opportunities." The CEO also noted that the Indian market has room for growth and an opportunity to launch their luxury brand due to Hyundai's strong credibility in the country.

Global strategy A profit driver for Hyundai Genesis is a major profit driver for Hyundai on a global scale, with double-digit margins. The company expects to boost volumes by 50% by 2030, thanks to new hybrid, extended-range, and battery-electric models. While Europe, the Middle East, and North America are confirmed as priority growth regions, India hasn't been formally included in Genesis's global rollout yet.