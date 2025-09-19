Solar-powered EVs are hitting the market in 2024
Big news for anyone into green tech: solar-powered electric vehicles are set to launch in 2024.
Companies like Aptera Motors and Telo Trucks are rolling out EVs that use solar panels to add 10-40 extra miles of range each day—potentially reducing or even eliminating the need to plug in for many daily drives, especially in sunny climates.
It's a major step toward making driving more sustainable and less dependent on the grid.
How much will these solar EVs cost?
Aptera is releasing a $40,000 EV that can travel up to 644km on one charge, while Telo Trucks has a mini-truck with solar upgrades adding up to 48km of daily range.
DartSolar is also helping out by offering affordable retrofits for existing EVs, giving drivers in sunny places even more freedom from charging stations.
Interest is high—Telo already has nearly 12,000 preorders for its solar mini-truck!