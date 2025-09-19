Solar-powered EVs are hitting the market in 2024 Auto Sep 19, 2025

Big news for anyone into green tech: solar-powered electric vehicles are set to launch in 2024.

Companies like Aptera Motors and Telo Trucks are rolling out EVs that use solar panels to add 10-40 extra miles of range each day—potentially reducing or even eliminating the need to plug in for many daily drives, especially in sunny climates.

It's a major step toward making driving more sustainable and less dependent on the grid.