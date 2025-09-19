Lamborghini's Cayago Seabob SE63 is a micro-supercar for subsea

Production starts in 2026, pricing expected to be above $14,465

The SE63 packs a punch with its 6.3kW motor and lightweight carbon fiber build. It features stability-boosting side wings and an ergonomic Performance Board for smooth handling.

The design borrows signature Lamborghini touches like hexagonal lamps and sharp hood lines, echoing their iconic cars.

Production starts in 2026, with pricing expected to be above $14,465—definitely a luxury toy for those looking to level up their ocean adventures.