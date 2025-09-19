Lamborghini's Cayago Seabob SE63 is a micro-supercar for subsea
Lamborghini and German company Cayago just teamed up to reveal the Cayago Seabob SE63—a high-end underwater scooter that's being described as a Lamborghini micro-supercar for sea and subsea.
Unveiled at the 2025 Cannes Yachting Festival, this sleek machine lets you zip through water at up to 35km/h, offering a thrill ride that rivals dolphins and sharks.
The SE63 packs a punch with its 6.3kW motor and lightweight carbon fiber build. It features stability-boosting side wings and an ergonomic Performance Board for smooth handling.
The design borrows signature Lamborghini touches like hexagonal lamps and sharp hood lines, echoing their iconic cars.
Production starts in 2026, with pricing expected to be above $14,465—definitely a luxury toy for those looking to level up their ocean adventures.