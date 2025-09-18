Waymo's robotaxis will soon join Chandler, Arizona's public transit

Here's how it will work

Waymo's autonomous cars will join Chandler's Flex microtransit service, which you can book through an app.

It runs weekdays from 6am to 9pm and links up with Valley Metro busses.

Rides cost $2 for most people, $1 for seniors and wheelchair users, and middle and high school kids ride free.

If this goes well, similar setups could pop up in other cities—potentially enhancing public transit options.