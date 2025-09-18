Next Article
Waymo's robotaxis will soon join Chandler, Arizona's public transit
Auto
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving tech company, is teaming up with Via to bring driverless cars into Chandler's public transit.
The idea is to make getting around town easier and more affordable—these robotaxis will connect smoothly with existing bus routes for a more seamless commute.
Here's how it will work
Waymo's autonomous cars will join Chandler's Flex microtransit service, which you can book through an app.
It runs weekdays from 6am to 9pm and links up with Valley Metro busses.
Rides cost $2 for most people, $1 for seniors and wheelchair users, and middle and high school kids ride free.
If this goes well, similar setups could pop up in other cities—potentially enhancing public transit options.