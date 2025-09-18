GST 2.0: Maruti cars become cheaper by up to ₹1.3L

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price cut across its entire range of cars, effective from September 22, 2025. The move comes in light of the recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on automobiles. The company plans to pass on the full benefit of this GST rate cut to its customers, making several models affordable by up to ₹1.3 lakh.

Price reductions Entry-level cars get the highest price cuts The highest price cuts have been announced for entry-level cars such as the S-Presso and Alto K10. The former will now be cheaper by up to ₹1.3 lakh while the latter gets a discount of up to ₹1.07 lakh. Other popular models like Celerio, Wagon-R, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Tour S and Dzire also get significant price reductions under this scheme.

SUV discounts SUVs and premium models also see significant reductions The price cuts aren't limited to entry-level cars. SUVs such as Fronx and Brezza will also get cheaper by up to ₹1.13 lakh. Premium models will become more affordable with reductions as follows: Grand Vitara up to ₹1.07 lakh, Jimny up to ₹51,900, Ertiga up to ₹46,400, XL6 up to ₹52,000, and Invicto up to ₹61,700. The move is expected to boost sales in the Indian auto industry which has been witnessing a slump lately.