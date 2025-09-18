Panasonic to develop high-capacity batteries that'll extend your EV's range
What's the story
Panasonic, a leading Japanese electronics manufacturer and Tesla's battery supplier, has announced plans to develop a new type of high-capacity battery within the next two years. If successful, it could extend the driving range of Tesla's Model Y by up to 145km. Alternatively, Panasonic could also use this tech to make lighter and potentially cheaper batteries while maintaining the same driving range by reducing battery pack size.
Design details
How does the new design work?
Panasonic's proposed design for the new battery does not have an anode at the manufacturing stage. Instead, a lithium metal anode is created after the first charge. This process would create more space for active cathode materials such as nickel, cobalt, and aluminum to enhance capacity without increasing volume. The company also plans to reduce nickel content in its batteries, as it is relatively expensive.
Manufacturing expansion
Inauguration of Kansas plant
Recently, Panasonic inaugurated its lithium-ion battery factory for EVs in De Soto, Kansas. The plant has already begun mass production of cylindrical lithium-ion cells. This facility is the company's second US battery manufacturing plant, and the two plants combined will boost its total EV battery production capacity in the country to around 73GWh per year.