Hyundai's N lineup could grow to over 7 models

Hyundai might turn its N cars into hybrids

To keep up with emissions rules (especially in Europe), Hyundai might bring back gasoline-powered N cars as hybrids—think Kona N hybrid or Tucson N.

There's also talk of turning the Three Concept hatchback into an Ioniq 3 hot hatch and maybe even adding an Ioniq 9 SUV.

It's clear Hyundai wants its full-on "N" models to stand out more from their sportier-looking "N Line" siblings.