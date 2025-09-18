Next Article
Hyundai's N lineup could grow to over 7 models
Auto
Hyundai is gearing up to expand the N lineup to over seven models by 2030.
The brand wants to make its sporty N series a bigger deal worldwide, aiming for more than 100,000 sales.
Right now, the lineup mixes classic gas-powered favorites like the i20 N and Elantra N with newer EVs like the Ioniq 5 N.
Hyundai might turn its N cars into hybrids
To keep up with emissions rules (especially in Europe), Hyundai might bring back gasoline-powered N cars as hybrids—think Kona N hybrid or Tucson N.
There's also talk of turning the Three Concept hatchback into an Ioniq 3 hot hatch and maybe even adding an Ioniq 9 SUV.
It's clear Hyundai wants its full-on "N" models to stand out more from their sportier-looking "N Line" siblings.