BYD previews its new 3,000hp electric supercar

Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) supercar, the Yangwang U9 02. The company claims this new model boasts "the world's strongest horsepower" with an expected output of of over 3,000hp. The unveiling was done in a cinematic trailer reminiscent of a Fast and Furious movie promo. The Yangwang U9 02 is designed for maximum performance with features like vortex generators and a small lip spoiler for better aerodynamics.

Design details What about design and features? The Yangwang U9 02 comes with a white "02" badge on its hood. The test car is equipped with vortex generators and a small lip spoiler, among other things, to improve aerodynamics. BYD has not revealed much about the car yet but it looks like they are going for another world record. The video was captioned "#GlobalElectricCarSpeedNewRecord."

Speed achievement BYD previously set a speed record for EVs Just last month, BYD had announced that the Yangwang U9 Track Edition model had set a new global speed record for electric vehicles. The car hit an astonishing 472.41km/h. After this milestone, BYD claimed it was "the first time a Chinese domestic brand achieved a world record in this field." Now, it looks like they are going for more with the Yangwang U9 02.