This one-off Rolls-Royce puts the Milky Way on its ceiling

Customization details

Starlight headliner takes 160 hours to create

The standout feature of the Cullinan Cosmos is its painted Starlight Headliner, a first for Rolls-Royce. This headliner took 160 hours to create and was painted freehand by a Rolls-Royce artist. It features an ethereal interpretation of the Milky Way, with lights installed afterward to highlight the painting's details. The one-off commission, called the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos, not only celebrates a child's fascination with astronomy and the universe but also breaks new ground for Rolls-Royce's elite Bespoke division.