This one-off Rolls-Royce puts the Milky Way on its ceiling
What's the story
Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest bespoke creation, the Cullinan Cosmos. The ultra-luxury SUV was commissioned through the Rolls-Royce Private Office Dubai for their four-year-old son and draws inspiration from outer space. The vehicle's exterior is painted in Arabescato Pearl with a Charles Blue coachline and Spirit of Ecstasy emblem that resembles a distant star. The interior features reclining seats in Charles Blue and Grace White leather, complemented by Piano White veneers with a special Star Cluster motif.
Customization details
Starlight headliner takes 160 hours to create
The standout feature of the Cullinan Cosmos is its painted Starlight Headliner, a first for Rolls-Royce. This headliner took 160 hours to create and was painted freehand by a Rolls-Royce artist. It features an ethereal interpretation of the Milky Way, with lights installed afterward to highlight the painting's details. The one-off commission, called the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos, not only celebrates a child's fascination with astronomy and the universe but also breaks new ground for Rolls-Royce's elite Bespoke division.