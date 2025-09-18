Next Article
Rivian's spinoff also sets e-bike reveal for October 22
Auto
Rivian's spinoff, Also, is set to announce its first electric bike on October 22, 2025.
After a leaked video teased its unique look, the buzz is building—this launch marks Rivian's big step into the micromobility scene with what they're calling "transcendent mobility."
Bike is designed for city life and versatility
The preview shows a compact ride with pedal-assist, built-in lights, a cargo rack, and chunky 20-inch wheels—basically designed for city life and versatility.
While Also runs independently, it's still closely tied to Rivian through CEO RJ Scaringe and a solid minority stake.
Their flagship bike is set to hit US and European markets in early 2026, so preorders might open soon if you want in early.