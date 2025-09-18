Rivian's spinoff also sets e-bike reveal for October 22

Bike is designed for city life and versatility

The preview shows a compact ride with pedal-assist, built-in lights, a cargo rack, and chunky 20-inch wheels—basically designed for city life and versatility.

While Also runs independently, it's still closely tied to Rivian through CEO RJ Scaringe and a solid minority stake.

Their flagship bike is set to hit US and European markets in early 2026, so preorders might open soon if you want in early.