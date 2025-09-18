Next Article
TVS XL100 HD Alloy launched at ₹65,047
Auto
TVS Motor has launched the XL100 HD Alloy in India, priced at ₹65,047 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Aimed at daily riders, it packs 16-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires for extra safety and an LED headlamp to help you see better at night.
The bike promises solid mileage
The XL100 HD Alloy brings a fresh look with modern graphics and a blacked-out muffler.
There's a detachable seat for more luggage space, a bigger floorboard with a mobile charging port, and a hi-grip seat for comfort.
Under the hood, its 99.7cc engine promises solid mileage thanks to ETFi tech—plus there's an auto shut-off tilt sensor for added safety if the bike tips over.