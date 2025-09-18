TVS XL100 HD Alloy launched at ₹65,047

The bike promises solid mileage

The XL100 HD Alloy brings a fresh look with modern graphics and a blacked-out muffler.

There's a detachable seat for more luggage space, a bigger floorboard with a mobile charging port, and a hi-grip seat for comfort.

Under the hood, its 99.7cc engine promises solid mileage thanks to ETFi tech—plus there's an auto shut-off tilt sensor for added safety if the bike tips over.