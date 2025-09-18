Tesla redesigning door handles following safety probe

Tesla is working on a redesign of its door handles, Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen told Bloomberg. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into the company's door handles, prompted by multiple reports of door handle malfunctions. A Bloomberg investigation last week highlighted instances where people were trapped inside their cars after a crash.

Safety issues Probe initiated after complaints from Tesla owners The NHTSA probe was triggered by nine complaints of door handle malfunctions, with particular concern over cases where children were trapped. In these instances, parents couldn't reopen the doors to get their kids out of the backseat. In four cases, owners had to break a window "to regain entry into the vehicle." The main issues with Tesla's door handles are the electronic locks, which can fail without power from the car's battery system.

Design changes Solution will combine electronic and manual releases into one button Von Holzhausen said Tesla is working on a solution that would combine the electronic and manual door releases into one button. He said, "The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense." Separately, China has been pushing automakers to reconsider fully concealed door handles due to safety concerns.