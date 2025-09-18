Tesla redesigning door handles following safety probe
What's the story
Tesla is working on a redesign of its door handles, Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen told Bloomberg. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into the company's door handles, prompted by multiple reports of door handle malfunctions. A Bloomberg investigation last week highlighted instances where people were trapped inside their cars after a crash.
Safety issues
Probe initiated after complaints from Tesla owners
The NHTSA probe was triggered by nine complaints of door handle malfunctions, with particular concern over cases where children were trapped. In these instances, parents couldn't reopen the doors to get their kids out of the backseat. In four cases, owners had to break a window "to regain entry into the vehicle." The main issues with Tesla's door handles are the electronic locks, which can fail without power from the car's battery system.
Design changes
Solution will combine electronic and manual releases into one button
Von Holzhausen said Tesla is working on a solution that would combine the electronic and manual door releases into one button. He said, "The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense." Separately, China has been pushing automakers to reconsider fully concealed door handles due to safety concerns.
Probe details
Investigation focuses on Model Y SUVs
The NHTSA's investigation is focused on an estimated 174,290 Model Y SUVs. However, it could expand beyond this initial scope. The agency will also examine how Tesla powers its door locks and the reliability of these power supplies. The main focus of the probe is whether the electronic door locks work from outside the vehicle since there's no manual way to open them in this case.