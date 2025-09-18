Porsche's Cayenne Electric hits virtual tracks, cuts development time
Porsche is shaking up how it builds cars by using AI and digital simulations to speed up the Cayenne Electric's development.
Instead of making around 120 physical prototypes, they're jumping straight to pre-series production—cutting development time by about 20%.
This tech-forward approach, also used for their electric Macan, means less waiting and more innovation.
Virtual testing on tough tracks like Nurburgring
Engineers are putting the Cayenne Electric through its paces virtually on tough tracks like Nurburgring before hitting real roads.
The SUV then faces everything from desert heat to freezing Scandinavian winters—all while producing fewer prototypes and cutting down on waste.
The official debut is set for later this year, marking a big step in Porsche's push for faster, smarter, and more sustainable electric cars.