Porsche's Cayenne Electric hits virtual tracks, cuts development time

Virtual testing on tough tracks like Nurburgring

Engineers are putting the Cayenne Electric through its paces virtually on tough tracks like Nurburgring before hitting real roads.

The SUV then faces everything from desert heat to freezing Scandinavian winters—all while producing fewer prototypes and cutting down on waste.

The official debut is set for later this year, marking a big step in Porsche's push for faster, smarter, and more sustainable electric cars.