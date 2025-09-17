Maruti Suzuki to cut prices of these cars soon Auto Sep 17, 2025

Good news if you've been eyeing a new ride—starting September 22, 2025, Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchbacks and compact sedans are getting big price cuts.

Thanks to a GST drop from 28% to 18% on small cars (under four meters, with engines up to 1.2L for petrol), models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Alto, and S-Presso are all included.