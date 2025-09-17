Maruti Suzuki to cut prices of these cars soon
Good news if you've been eyeing a new ride—starting September 22, 2025, Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchbacks and compact sedans are getting big price cuts.
Thanks to a GST drop from 28% to 18% on small cars (under four meters, with engines up to 1.2L for petrol), models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Alto, and S-Presso are all included.
Prices will fall by up to ₹50,000
Depending on which model you pick, ex-showroom prices will fall by up to ₹50,000.
For example: the Alto VXI 1L now drops from ₹5.30 lakh to ₹4.85 lakh, while the WagonR LXI 1L goes from ₹5.78 lakh to ₹5.29 lakh—a pretty solid saving.
Over 66,000 units sold last month alone
These Maruti Suzuki cars are known to be popular among budget-conscious city drivers and first-time buyers—over 66,000 units sold last month alone!
With these price cuts making them even more accessible, it's a great time to consider upgrading your daily drive without breaking the bank.