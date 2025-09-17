VinFast partners with ICICI Bank to offer easy EV financing
VinFast India just partnered with ICICI Bank to help more people get behind the wheel of their VF 6 and VF 7 electric cars.
The deal means VinFast dealers across India will now have access to tailored credit, making it simpler for buyers to finance their new EVs.
The agreement was signed by Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, and Munish Gaur, Product Head - Vehicles, ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank staff will be available at VinFast showrooms
Thanks to this partnership, customers can get up to 100% on-road funding plus flexible repayment options—so owning an EV feels less out of reach.
ICICI Bank staff will also be available right at VinFast showrooms, helping buyers with the paperwork and making the whole process smoother.
With an assembly plant already set up in Tamil Nadu, VinFast is clearly all-in on making electric cars more accessible across India.