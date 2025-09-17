VinFast partners with ICICI Bank to offer easy EV financing

ICICI Bank staff will be available at VinFast showrooms

Thanks to this partnership, customers can get up to 100% on-road funding plus flexible repayment options—so owning an EV feels less out of reach.

ICICI Bank staff will also be available right at VinFast showrooms, helping buyers with the paperwork and making the whole process smoother.

With an assembly plant already set up in Tamil Nadu, VinFast is clearly all-in on making electric cars more accessible across India.