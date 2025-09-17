TVS iQube now connects with Noise smartwatch

TVS and Noise aim to enhance riding experience

With over 650,000 iQubes already on the road, this partnership aims to make daily rides both safer and more connected.

TVS's Aniruddha Haldar describes it as a step toward safer and smarter commuting, while Noise co-founder Amit Khatri mentions they want the smartwatch to be a true mobility companion—helping riders get more out of their tech every day.