TVS iQube now connects with Noise smartwatch
Auto
TVS Motor and Noise have joined forces to connect the TVS iQube electric scooter with a special Noise smartwatch—making it easy to check your scooter's battery, tire pressure, and safety alerts right from your wrist.
Announced in 2024, this is the first time an Indian EV and smartwatch have been integrated like this.
TVS and Noise aim to enhance riding experience
With over 650,000 iQubes already on the road, this partnership aims to make daily rides both safer and more connected.
TVS's Aniruddha Haldar describes it as a step toward safer and smarter commuting, while Noise co-founder Amit Khatri mentions they want the smartwatch to be a true mobility companion—helping riders get more out of their tech every day.