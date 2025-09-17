Tata Altroz facelift scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP Auto Sep 17, 2025

The Tata Altroz facelift just scored a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, making it the ninth Tata car to hit this milestone.

It notched up impressive scores—29.65 out of 32 for adult protection and 44.90 out of 49 for child safety—building on the strong reputation set by its earlier version back in 2020.