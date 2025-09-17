Tata Altroz facelift scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP
The Tata Altroz facelift just scored a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, making it the ninth Tata car to hit this milestone.
It notched up impressive scores—29.65 out of 32 for adult protection and 44.90 out of 49 for child safety—building on the strong reputation set by its earlier version back in 2020.
Child safety scores nearly perfect
In testing, the Altroz facelift did especially well in the frontal offset crash test, showing "good" driver protection and "adequate" leg safety.
Side barrier results were a mix of "good" and "marginal."
For families, there's more good news: child safety scores were nearly perfect, with top marks for both dynamic tests and Child Restraint System installation.
What about safety features?
Every Altroz facelift comes packed with six airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control as standard.
Higher trims add cool extras like a 360-degree camera and blind spot monitoring, enhancing the overall driving experience.