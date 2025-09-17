Next Article
Ather's Redux is a 'moto-scooter' with adjustable ergonomics
Auto
Ather Energy just showed off the Redux, a futuristic "moto-scooter" that can switch between a relaxed scooter stance and a sporty crouch, thanks to its adjustable ergonomics and suspension.
Built with advanced materials like AmplyTex composite panels and a 3D-printed seat, the Redux highlights Ather's push for next-level EV design.
The redux also introduces Morph-UI
The Redux isn't hitting showrooms soon, but it's packed with tech—think haptic throttle feedback and a Morph-UI that adapts its display to your riding style.
Features like adaptive ride modes could soon pop up in Ather's regular scooters (like the 450X), hinting at more expressive and performance-focused EVs ahead.