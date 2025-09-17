Waymo's robotaxis are hitting the streets of Nashville by 2026
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just announced it'll launch its robotaxi service in Nashville by 2026.
You'll be able to book rides first through the Waymo One app, and later that year on Lyft too.
Lyft is handling all the vehicle care and EV charging using its Flexdrive system.
Waymo and Lyft's renewed partnership
Waymo started collecting driving data in Nashville earlier this year and plans to begin autonomous testing before 2025 ends.
Meanwhile, Lyft is building a dedicated facility in the city to keep these cars running smoothly.
This partnership marks a fresh start for both companies after only small-scale work together back in Phoenix.
Expanding to more cities
Nashville isn't the only city on Waymo's radar—robotaxis are also set for places like DC, Miami, Denver, Seattle, Dallas, and New York City.
The goal? Make self-driving ride-hailing more reliable and ready for everyday use across the country.