Waymo's robotaxis are hitting the streets of Nashville by 2026 Auto Sep 17, 2025

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just announced it'll launch its robotaxi service in Nashville by 2026.

You'll be able to book rides first through the Waymo One app, and later that year on Lyft too.

Lyft is handling all the vehicle care and EV charging using its Flexdrive system.