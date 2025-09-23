Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N gains new 'Essentials' variant: Check features

Hyundai has introduced a new 'Essentials' trim for its first-ever electric sports car, the IONIQ 5 N. The model was launched in South Korea on Monday, with the aim of making high-performance EVs more accessible. The new variant retains the same driving performance as its predecessors but comes at a more affordable price tag.

Performance specs The EV packs up to 641hp The IONIQ 5 N is built on a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering up to 641hp when the N Grin Boost is engaged. Even without this feature, the electric sports car packs an impressive 601hp. It runs on an 84kWh battery, offering an EPA-estimated range of 356km and a WLTP-rated range of up to 447km.

Cost efficiency The Essentials model starts at around $54,000 The new Essentials model starts at 74.9 million won (around $54,000) in South Korea, including tax benefits. Hyundai has retained the high-performance motors and battery from the base model for this trim but focused on core convenience features. The company hopes this move will allow more customers to experience the exceptional driving performance of the IONIQ 5 N at a reasonable price point.