Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N gains new 'Essentials' variant: Check features
What's the story
Hyundai has introduced a new 'Essentials' trim for its first-ever electric sports car, the IONIQ 5 N. The model was launched in South Korea on Monday, with the aim of making high-performance EVs more accessible. The new variant retains the same driving performance as its predecessors but comes at a more affordable price tag.
Performance specs
The EV packs up to 641hp
The IONIQ 5 N is built on a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering up to 641hp when the N Grin Boost is engaged. Even without this feature, the electric sports car packs an impressive 601hp. It runs on an 84kWh battery, offering an EPA-estimated range of 356km and a WLTP-rated range of up to 447km.
Cost efficiency
The Essentials model starts at around $54,000
The new Essentials model starts at 74.9 million won (around $54,000) in South Korea, including tax benefits. Hyundai has retained the high-performance motors and battery from the base model for this trim but focused on core convenience features. The company hopes this move will allow more customers to experience the exceptional driving performance of the IONIQ 5 N at a reasonable price point.
Tech upgrades
The EV features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
The IONIQ 5 N comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as highway driving assist and navigation-based smart cruise control. Hyundai has also added a new "Parking Assist Lite" package to the model, which includes safety and convenience features like surround view monitoring and rear parking assistance. These additions make the car even more appealing for prospective buyers.