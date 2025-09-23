Audi to launch new-gen Q3 SUV in India in 2026 Auto Sep 23, 2025

Audi is bringing its third-gen Q3 SUV to India in 2026, after a global reveal in June 2025 and a European launch that October.

This move is part of Audi's plan to boost its lineup for Indian buyers, especially in the luxury compact SUV space where it faces off with brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.