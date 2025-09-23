Next Article
Audi to launch new-gen Q3 SUV in India in 2026
Auto
Audi is bringing its third-gen Q3 SUV to India in 2026, after a global reveal in June 2025 and a European launch that October.
This move is part of Audi's plan to boost its lineup for Indian buyers, especially in the luxury compact SUV space where it faces off with brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
What will the new Q3 offer?
The new Q3 will pack a 204hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Expect fresh design updates inside too—like a revamped dashboard and a big 12.8-inch touchscreen.
Priced around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), it'll compete directly with the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA as Audi looks to bounce back from earlier delays and strengthen its presence here.