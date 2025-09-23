Vertical Aerospace begins production of air taxis in the UK
Vertical Aerospace (VA), based in Bristol, is about to start building its all-electric VX4 air taxis at Cotswold Airport.
Each year, they'll produce 25 of these eVTOLs—electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles—that can fly up to 161km with six people on board.
The idea? Make city travel quicker and cleaner.
VA is setting up a new battery plant
To keep up with demand, VA is setting up a new battery plant at Avonmouth that will triple their battery output.
They're aiming for commercial certification by 2028 and want to ramp up production to 900 air taxis a year by 2035.
The company's also scouting locations for bigger factories in the UK and abroad, with CEO Stuart Simpson noting the company's move from 'ambition to execution' and its progress through real-world testing.