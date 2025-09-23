Next Article
Hyundai records best single-day sales in 5 years
Auto
Hyundai just pulled off its best single-day sales in five years, moving about 11,000 cars on the first day of Navratri.
This jump comes thanks to new GST 2.0 rules that let Hyundai pass full tax savings straight to buyers.
What really fueled the rush? Big price drops across all models—Creta and Alcazar got over ₹70,000 off, while the Tucson's price fell by more than ₹2.4 lakh.
SUVs like Creta, Alcazar, and Exter were especially popular.
Hyundai's COO Tarun Garg noted that customer response has been overwhelming, and he anticipates this festive buzz to keep going.