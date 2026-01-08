India's EV sales soar 16% in 2025, surpassing 22L units

India's electric vehicle (EV) market witnessed a massive growth of 16.37% year-on-year (YoY) in 2025, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers's Association (FADA). The total EV sales for the year stood at over 22.7 lakh units, up from around 19.5 lakh units in 2024. This surge was largely fueled by a whopping 77.04% increase in electric passenger car sales during the period under review.

Market dynamics Electric passenger car sales lead the charge The FADA data shows that electric passenger car sales skyrocketed by 77.04% to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year ago. The growth was also seen in e-commercial vehicle sales which rose by 54.2% to 15,606 units from last year's figure of 10,123 eCVs sold. These numbers highlight the increasing acceptance and demand for electric vehicles across different segments of the market.

Segment expansion 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers also see significant growth The electric two-wheeler segment also witnessed a growth of 11.36% with sales touching 12,79,951 units in 2025 as against last year's figure of 11,49,416 units. The e-three-wheeler segment saw an even sharper increase with retail sales rising by 15.39% to reach nearly eight lakh units in the same period under review. This data shows that the shift toward electric mobility is not just limited to passenger cars but is extending across all vehicle categories.

Market insight EV market growth reflects India's electrification journey CS Vigneshwar, President of FADA, said the data clearly shows that India's electrification journey is no longer a pilot project but a scalable reality. He noted that electric two-wheelers sold around 12.80 lakh units with an EV share of 6.3%. Electric passenger vehicles also saw a sharp increase in sales to 1,76,817 units with an EV share of around 4%, up from last year's figure of 2.4%.